Firm shows potential plans for Sullivan County jail

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Knoxville engineering firm presented potential plans Thursday night for either expanding or replacing the Sullivan County jail.

The presentation to county commissioners highlighted two schemes.

Scheme one involves renovating and expanding the current jail site to a total 300,000 square feet. The renovated jail would meet inmate housing projections for the next two decades according to the firm.

Scheme two calls for building a new jail at a new location with expanded services and space.

“We want to do something that you can afford but addresses the problem,” said architect Jay Henderlight. “That’s always a little bit of a balancing act, what can be afforded and what will fix the problem.”

No decisions were made during the meeting. Commissioners will continue to examine potential solutions to the county’s jail overcrowding issue.