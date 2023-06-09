Courtesy of Believe in Bristol

BRISTOL, Tenn./Va. (WJHL) — For the first time since 2019, fireworks will return to Believe in Bristol’s Independence Day Celebration on July 4.

On Friday, Believe in Bristol announced the return of the Star-Spangled Independence Day celebration. The celebration will be ‘bigger than ever,’ featuring a patriotic parade, kids activities, carnival-style games, inflatables, food, music, a beer garden and of course, fireworks.

Festivities will kick off at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, July 4 on State Street.

