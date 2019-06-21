Fireworks crackdown is coming











JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- Almost a year after so-called “fireworks wars” broke out in one Johnson City neighborhood, police say they’re taking a different approach to enforcing the law.

The July 4th holiday is typically celebrated with fireworks, but police want people to know- fireworks are BANNED in Johnson City.

Last year several 911 calls were made about fireworks being shot into yards, near cars, and on streets in the West Davis Park area of the city.

Neighbors recounted 40 to 50 people running through the streets throwing mortars, and large fireworks at one another.

This year, authorities tell us things are changing.

JCPD plans to find, and prosecute those intentionally trying to cause harm using these fireworks.

Officials tell us they also want people to realize the dangers surrounding these fireworks, so they demonstrated what exactly happens when you light one of these fireworks—inside of a car.

