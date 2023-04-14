ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) Runners and walkers will lace up their shoes to help Main Street Elizabethton later this summer.

The Third Annual Firefly 5k is set for July 7th at 8:00 pm. Proceeds from the run/walk help support the revitalization of downtown Elizabethton.

The area will fill with music, shopping and dining. Early bird registration runs until June 3, the cost is $25. After June 3, the cost increases to $30.

Medals and t-shirts are guaranteed to the first 400 people who enter. The Firefly 5k is a pet-friendly race. Friendly dogs on leashes are welcome.