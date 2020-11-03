Firefighters: Vacant Carter County home destroyed after morning fire

HAMPTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – An unoccupied Hampton home was destroyed after an early morning fire Tuesday.

According to the Hampton Valley Forge Volunteer Fire Department, firefighters were called to the structure fire in the 400 block of Crook Street at 4:14 a.m.

When firefighters arrived, the fire was visible through the roof and sides of the house. According to the post, firefighters took measures to protect surrounding homes.

The fire was under control at 4:32 a.m. Hampton VFD cleared the scene at 7:35 a.m.



Photo: Kristi Smith

Hampton VFD reports the home was unoccupied and has been vacant for several years.

No one was injured over the course of the fire.

According to Hampton VFD, the home is considered a total loss.

One nearby home suffered minor heat damage, according to the fire department’s post.