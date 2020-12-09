Firefighters: ‘Stopped up chimney’ causes fire to spread in Chuckey home

CHUCKEY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Chuckey family was unable to stay in their home after a fire caused by a stopped up chimney damaged their house.

According to the Nolichuckey Valley Volunteer Fire Department, they were called to the fire in the 100 block of O O Moore Road.

Limestone Volunteer Fire Department and Embreeville Fire Department also responded to the fire.

LVFD reports they were dispatched to the fire at 2:29 a.m. Wednesday.

LVFD told News Channel 11 that the fire started around the stopped up chimney, which caused cracks along it. The cracks allowed the fire to spread into the attic.

Firefighters say a quick response by Nolichuckey VFD and the Washington County/Johnson City EMS Rescue led a quick extinguishing of the fire.

The den area and kitchen of the home were damaged, according to LVFD.

Limestone VFD reported no injuries, but Nolichuckey VFD told News Channel 11 that one person was taken to the hospital for unclear injuries.

LVFD said the Red Cross was contacted to assist the family since the home is currently not habitable.