MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WJHL) — Firefighters in Morristown saved two dogs from a house fire on Christmas Day.

According to a post from the City of Morristown, firefighters responded to a house fire on North Highland Drive. The house’s occupants were out safe, but two dogs were still inside when crews arrived on the scene, the post said.

Courtesy of the City of Morristown

Two firefighters then reportedly entered the home, emerging with the two dogs shortly after. Multiple firefighters gathered medical equipment to treat the dogs, spending significant time working to revive them.

“What could have been a tragedy for the dogs’ owner, turned into joy as the dogs came to and were saved by the efforts from the Morristown firefighters,” the post stated.

The City of Morristown thanked the firefighters for their quick response and efforts to save the two dogs.