Firefighters: Roan Mountain home destroyed after Tuesday night fire

ROAN MOUNTAIN, Tenn. (WJHL) – A home was destroyed after a fire started in Roan Mountain on Tuesday night, according to the Hampton Valley Forge Volunteer Fire Department.

HVFVFD reports the department was dispatched to a home in the 100 block of Buck Mountain Road at 10:55 p.m. Tuesday in order to assist the Roan Mountain Volunteer Fire Department.

When fire crews arrived, they found the home already “showing heavy fire through the attic space” and flames venting through the roof.

Photo: Thomas Fields

Photo: Thomas Fields

HVFVFD said in a post that everyone in the home escaped without injury.

The home is considered a total loss following the fire. A personal truck belonging to the owners was also destroyed in the carport.

The Red Cross is assisting the family affected by the fire.

The scene of the fire was cleared as of 3:15 a.m. Wednesday.