BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Firefighters tamed a blaze in Blountville Sunday when an outbuilding caught fire.

Crews from Sullivan County and Avoca Volunteer Fire Departments responded to an outbuilding fire near 340 Central Heights Road.

Courtesy of Thomas Carr and Adam King Malone

Witnesses at the scene say that cans containing gas were inside the outbuilding.

Courtesy of Thomas Carr and Adam King Malone

Details are limited at this time. Stay with News Channel 11 for more details.