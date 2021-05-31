Firefighters: People escorted from homes in Hampton community after apparent storm damage Friday

HAMPTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – Strong winds on Friday led to firefighters escorting people from their homes in the Hampton area.

According to a post from the Hampton Valley Forge TN Volunteer Fire Department, firefighters and residents responded to Browns Branch Road after reports of storm damage.

The post states straight line winds appeared to have “ripped down trees and power lines.

HVFVFD stated no one was injured, but “several elderly people where escorted out of their homes for safety concerns.”

Photos shared by the fire department show downed tree limbs across structures, roadways and at least one vehicle.