Firefighters: No injuries reported after structure fire in Appalachia, Va.

APPALACHIA, Va. (WJHL) – No one was injured after a structure fire in the town of Appalachia, Virginia Wednesday morning.

According to the Appalachia Fire Department Company 3, crews were called to the 300 block of Spruce Street at 6:01 a.m.

AFD told News Channel 11 that no one was injured during the fire.

Spruce Street was closed from Wise Street to Edmond Street as a result of the fire.

According to firefighters, the homeowner had already left for work at the time of the fire.

AFD says the fire was contained to just one room and part of the exterior porch. The Red Cross is working with the homeowner as of Wednesday morning.

As of 8:16 a.m., crews were still on scene but said they would be clearing the area soon.