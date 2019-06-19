Firefighters investigating structure fire in Fall Branch

FALL BRANCH, Tenn. (WJHL) — Firefighters say there were no occupants found after a structure fire in Fall Branch.

According to a post from the Fall Branch Volunteer Fire Department, arson investigators were on the scene of the fire as of 3:15 Wednesday morning.

UPDATE (03:15): After search operations were completed, no occupants were found. Arson investigators are on scene per…Posted by Fall Branch Volunteer Fire Department on Tuesday, June 18, 2019

Fall Branch Volunteer Fire Department, Gray and Sulphur Springs Volunteer Fire Departments, Washington County/Johnson City EMS and the Washington County Sheriff’s Department were all on scene.

The fire occurred on the 200 block of Double Springs Rd.

The post says that crews quickly put out the fire and are continuing to search for extension through the residence.

The status of the occupants is unknown at this time.