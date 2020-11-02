Firefighters: House destroyed after early morning fire in Hawkins Co.

HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A home was destroyed after an early Monday morning fire in Church Hill.

According to the Carter’s Valley Volunteer Fire Department, crews were called to Ellis Lane at 2:33 a.m. to battle the fire.

Firefighters “had a difficult time with the wind” and gusts in the area, according to Carter’s Valley.

No one was injured during the fire, according to Carter’s Valley VFD.

Crews cleared the scene around 4:11 a.m.

The house was deemed a total loss by firefighters.

Carter’s Valley VFD said the American Red Cross is assisting the family affected by the fire.