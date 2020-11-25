Firefighters: Home destroyed after Greeneville fire Tuesday night

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – A house was destroyed after multiple crews responded to a fire on Pinto Road in Greeneville Tuesday night.

According to the Tusculum Volunteer Fire Department, crews were called to the scene of the fire at 6:32 p.m. in the 100 block of Pinto Road.

TVFD reports no one was injured as a result of the fire.

The home is considered a total loss, according to TVFD.

The Greeneville Fire Department, Camp Creek VFD, Sunnyside VFD, Town of Mosheim VFD, Greene County Sheriff’s Department, Greene County EMS, TBI and Greeneville Light and Power all assisted at the scene.

Crews cleared the scene of the fire at 11 p.m.

TBI is investigating the cause of the fire and was called to the fire at the request of the sheriff’s department, according to TVFD.