Firefighters: Grease fire leads to evacuation at Hardee’s in Mountain City

MOUNTAIN CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Firefighters in Mountain City were called to a fire at Hardee’s on Pioneer Village Drive on Monday.

According to Jonathan Roark of the Mountain City Fire Department, crews were called to the Hardee’s at 12:23 p.m.

Roark told News Channel 11 that the fire had started as a grease fire and vented upward toward the roof.

Employees were already outside of the building when firefighters arrived. No one was injured.

Firefighters on the scene were able to extinguish the fire from the roof.

Mountain Electric returned power to the building after crews had extinguished the fire, but the restaurant will not be able to reopen until the damaged systems have been cleaned up and restored.

Crews cleared the scene around 1:20 p.m., according to Roark.