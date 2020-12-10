Firefighters: Family escapes house fire through window with help from Elizabethton police officers

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – An Elizabethton family was able to get out of their burning home with the help of local law enforcement.

According to a post from the Hampton Valley Forge Volunteer Fire Department, first responders were called to a fire in the 700 block of Sugar Hollow Road in Elizabethton at 3:54 a.m. Thursday.

The post says fire crews were told by dispatchers that people were trapped inside the home.

According to Hampton Valley Forge VFD, officers of the Elizabethton Police Department overheard the call and responded to the home.

When officers arrived before firefighters, they found flames blocking the front door of the house.

Officers reportedly helped evacuate the family through a window of the house.

Firefighters arrived moments later and found all family members out of the home and safe.

The fire was brought under control. The post says the home sustained minimal damage.

Hampton VFD told News Channel 11 that the fire started on the front porch of the home, blocking the door.

The fire had spread upward through the ceiling of the porch and entered the attic space of the home.

The American Red Cross is assisting the displaced family of five.

Stoney Creek VFD, Watauga VFD, West Carter VFD, Carter County EMS and the Carter County Sheriff’s Office also responded to the scene.