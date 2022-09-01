KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Kingsport firefighters teamed up with an Eagle Scout candidate and a church to install a new food and clothing pantry in the Rock Springs community.

The pantry is located in a small park next to Fire Station 7 on Rock Springs Road and replaces a smaller blessing box placed by Christ Fellowship Church five years ago. The new pantry is larger and contains dry goods, canned food, cereals, diapers, and clothes.

According to the City of Kingsport, firefighter Shane Warren identified the need for a new pantry at the fire station and took the matter to Capt. Justin Waycaster, who contacted Troop 250 about the project. Matt Munsey used it as his Eagle Scout project.

(Photo: City of Kingsport)

(Photo: City of Kingsport)

(Photo: City of Kingsport)

“They had a smaller food pantry that needed to be rebuilt and they wanted one that was bigger and more stable,” Munsey said in a release. “I saw a need and they needed it, so we got it done.”

Munsey and firefighters from Station 7 designed and built the new pantry and Christ Fellowship Church funded the project.

They decided to incorporate the door to the original blessing box, which hangs inside the new pantry and reads “Give what you can, take what you need!”

“Every man and woman who has worked at this station helped with the project and I’m honored to have my name on (the pantry),” Warren said. “In today’s society to see a young man work that hard it’s very humbling…he did an excellent job.”