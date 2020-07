GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Firefighters with the Nolichucky Volunteer Fire Department were called to a structure fire early Sunday morning.

Crews arrived on the scene to the blaze located on Green Ridge loop.

Officials with the Tusculum VFD told News Channel 11 that the building that caught fire was a home and the scene was cleared by around 4 a.m. Sunday.

Camp Creek Volunteer Fire Department along with Tusculum Volunteer Fire Department was on scene to assist.