Firefighters: 5 people rescued from Bristol, Virginia apartment fire

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – Five people had to be rescued from the Douglas School Apartments in Bristol, Virginia early Tuesday morning after firefighters responded to a fire alarm.

According to a post from the Bristol Virginia Professional Fire Fighters Association, when crews searched the building, the second floor was full of smoke.

Firefighters found one person in the room with the fire who had to be treated for smoke inhalation.

Four other people were rescued from surrounding rooms and also treated.

At this time, officials say the fire is out and the scene has been cleared.