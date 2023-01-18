SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — One firefighter was injured during a Sullivan County structure fire late Tuesday night.

According to Fire Chief Ben Wexler with the Warriors Path VFD, units responded to a residential structure fire in the 1600 area of Moreland Drive at 11:53 p.m.

Upon arrival, flames were reportedly coming through the roof of a guest house adjacent to the main residence on the property. “Firefighters were able to quickly access the fire, but the roof had partially collapsed, preventing entry into the structure, making suppression efforts harder,” said Wexler.

The two occupants and three dogs were reportedly able to escape the residence without injury. One firefighter was treated for minor injuries during the incident.

Crews were able to control the fire just after 1 a.m. Wednesday morning, Wexler said. All units cleared the scene around 3:30 a.m.

Warriors Path VFD was assisted by Sullivan West VFD, Sullivan County VFD, Sullivan County EMS and the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office.

The cause of the fire remains undetermined but appears to be accidental.