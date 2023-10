ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) — A firefighter was seriously injured when an Abingdon Fire Department vehicle was involved in a crash, according to a town official.

The crash happened Thursday evening on Vances Mill Road, according to town spokesperson Katie Garrett.

A firefighter suffered a “critical injury,” Garrett said.

She said town crews have closed Vances Mill Road between Stone Mill Road and Highway 75.

The crash caused multiple power outages.

Garrett said the crash remains under investigation.