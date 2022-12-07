SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A former Sullivan County deputy who served as a school resource officer (SRO) was found dead shortly after he was terminated from his position after reports that he had engaged in inappropriate conduct with a student.

According to Second District Attorney General Barry Staubus, his office began investigating after receiving reports of the alleged misconduct. Staubus told News Channel 11 that the SRO was terminated from his position at West Ridge High School following the reports.

Captain Andy Seabolt of the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office provided a response to News Channel 11’s inquiry, confirming that the department had received the reports and asked Staubus’ office and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation to look into the matter.

Seabolt informed News Channel 11 that the deputy was fired on Monday, Dec. 5.

The SRO was never arrested, though. Staubus said SRO in question committed suicide, and the case was closed.

According to Seabolt, shortly after his termination, first responders were called to the former SRO’s home in Blountville for a welfare check. He was found dead in the home due to “an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.”

The sheriff’s office stated it will not release any further details out of respect for the man’s family.