Fire truck and car show to raise money for ‘Save the Seagrave’ project

A fire truck and car show fundraiser will be held this weekend to help save a piece of Johnson City history.

It’s for the ‘Save the Seagrave’ project. The Seagrave is a 1928 fire truck.

The Johnson City Professional Firefighters Association is trying to raise $30,000 to restore it to its original beauty.

The Seagrave was an operating fire truck for the Johnson City Fire Department from 1928 until the 80s.

The fire truck and car show will be held on Saturday at Tetrick Funeral Services located at 3001 Peoples Street in Johnson City.

There is a $10 entry fee for the fire truck and car show.

There will be a hot dog lunch for a donation and there will be ‘Save the Seagrave’ shirts available for purchase.

The event will run from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.

For more information call 423-329-9887 or e-mail smalone@johnsoncitytn.org.