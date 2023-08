SURGOINSVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Multiple fire departments responded to a fire at an auto shop early Friday morning.

The Surgoinsville Fire Department got the call just after midnight and responded to Hilltop Auto and Towing on Highway 11W.

(Photo: Surgoinsville Fire Department)

(Photo: Surgoinsville Fire Department)

(Photo: Surgoinsville Fire Department)

(Photo: Surgoinsville Fire Department)

(Photo: Surgoinsville Fire Department)

The fire department said there were four vehicles inside the building along with gallons of motor oil, gasoline, and other fluids.

Agencies from across the county responded to the fire.