Fire reported in Washington County, Va., multiple departments on scene

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL)- Officials with several local agencies are on the scene of a fire in Washington County, Virginia.
Crews gathered around a business in the 14000 block of Lee Highway Sunday evening just before 10 p.m.
Crews from Washington County, Abingdon, Green Spring and Bristol were all at the scene of the fire.
Randy Eads, Bristol, Virginia City Manager, was also on the scene Sunday and told News Channel 11 the fire was under control, but there was no word on what caused the fire.
The business impacted by the fire was most recently known as Novus Laboratories, according to Eads.
News Channel 11 has a crew at the scene working to gather more information.
This is a developing story. Look for updates on WJHL.com.