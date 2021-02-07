Fire reported in Washington County, Va., multiple departments on scene

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL)- Officials with several local agencies are on the scene of a fire in Washington County, Virginia.

Crews gathered around a business in the 14000 block of Lee Highway Sunday evening just before 10 p.m.

Crews from Washington County, Abingdon, Green Spring and Bristol were all at the scene of the fire.

Randy Eads, Bristol, Virginia City Manager, was also on the scene Sunday and told News Channel 11 the fire was under control, but there was no word on what caused the fire.

Multiple emergency agencies are responding to a commercial fire on the 14,000 block of Lee Hwy in Bristol, Va.

No injuries reported

Origin of the fire unknown according to officials on scene@WJHL11 @ABCTriCities pic.twitter.com/o0bL4LP6kS — Bianca Marais WJHL (@BiancaWJHL) February 8, 2021

The business impacted by the fire was most recently known as Novus Laboratories, according to Eads.

News Channel 11 has a crew at the scene working to gather more information.