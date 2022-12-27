BIG STONE GAP, Va. (WJHL) — Emergency crews are currently on the scene of a fire at an animal clinic in Big Stone Gap.

According to Wise County Sheriff Grant Kilgore, firefighters responded to the Powell Valley Animal Hospital around 3 p.m. Crews reported visible flames.

The Big Stone Gap Fire Department said the fire was in the roof of the building.

All animals boarding at the facility were relocated to Far Fetched Boarding, according to the animal hospital.

Firefighters from Big Stone Gap, Appalachia, and Valley fire departments responded to the fire.