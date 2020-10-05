Fire Prevention Week: Local firefighters remind people ‘cooking is the number one cause of home fires’

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL)- This week is fire prevention week and fire departments around the country are bringing awareness to fire safety both inside and outside your home.

News Channel 11’s Kristen Gallant caught up with the Kingsport Fire Department Monday as they were participating in a new member training.

This is the season for bonfires and indoor heating sources, but during fire prevention week, firefighters want you to know that the most dangerous fires can happen while you’re cooking in your kitchen.

“It’s ‘Serve Up Fire Safety in the Kitchen’ is our theme this year, and we want people to be safe when they’re cooking because cooking is the number one cause of home fires,” said Barry Brickey, the Public Education Officer with the Kingsport Fire Department.

As Northeast Tennessee Regional Training Association begins live-fire training for new members, they wanted to warn people about how to stay safe in the kitchen to prevent a real-life situation.

“If you’re cooking, make sure you stay with whatever your cooking,” said Brickey, “Don’t leave it. Try not to get distracted.”

With the weather cooling down Brickey said, “Anytime we get to this time of year people are starting to use alternate heating and things like that. So, if they have a fireplace or a wood-burning stove we really suggest that they go and have somebody check that flu out for them. Make sure it’s not clogged up.”

However, if an emergency does happen, these firefighters are making sure they’re ready for the call.

“I started on the volunteer fire department with Piney Flats Volunteer Fire Department about 13 years ago and so now I’m doing it as a career,” said Trevor Burress who is beginning his training with the Bristol Fire Department, “A lot of the guys here today this is their first time through.”

They do training, like the one on Monday, at least two times a year.

The fire department said there are two simple tasks you can do right now when it comes to a fire, which can help in a real-life situation.

“Make sure that you change your batteries in your smoke detectors, you know, that’s one of the most important things,” said Burress, “Have an escape plan. That’s another big one.”

The Kingsport Fire Department has several other events scheduled this week for fire prevention week.

On Wednesday, October 7 the fire department will be bringing the fire engine to Johnson Elementary School at 12:30 p.m.

On Thursday, October 8 the fire department will be bringing the fire engine to John F. Kennedy Elementary School to talk about fire prevention at 1 p.m.

Thursday night is National Night Out at the V. O. Dobbins, Sr. Complex at 5:30 which is open to the public.