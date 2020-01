HAYSI, Va. (WJHL) – Officials with the Haysi Fire Department responded to a structure fire on Sunday.

The fire happened at a home on Burrhead Drive off of Backbone Ridge around 2 p.m. Sunday afternoon.

Officials who responded to the scene include Clinchco VFD, Haysi Rescue, Haysi PD, and DCSO.





According to reports, no one was inside the home when the first responders arrived on the scene.