NORTHEAST TENNESSEE (WJHL) — The U.S. Forest Service said firefighters are preparing for a possible windy weather event this week as wildfires remain ongoing in the surrounding region.

A release from the U.S. Forest Service’s Cherokee National Forest division said Sunday the Tweed wildfire at the Greene-Cocke County line is 85% contained, and firefighters are working on securing containment lines and mopping up at the site of the blaze. The release said the Bullet Fire further down in Monroe County is up to 40% contained.

The forest service said the possible wind event is expected to start Monday and last through Tuesday, with gusts possibly up to 60-70 mph in the foothills and ridges of the Appalachian Mountains.

The release said fire officials will focus on maintaining containment lines at existing wildfires and preventing new ones that could result from downed power lines or trees.

The release states, “Fire officials urge the public to obey the fire restrictions set forth by state, local and federal jurisdictions. New wildfire starts are burning rapidly and are difficult to control. If you see something, say something to law enforcement.”