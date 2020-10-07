Fire officials: No injuries reported in morning fire in Sullivan County

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Fire crews responded to a house fire on Muddy Creek Road in Sullivan County on Wednesday morning.

According to the Avoca Volunteer Fire Department, crews received a all about the fire in the 200 block of Muddy Creek Road about 7 a.m.

(WJHL)

The home owner was not at home at the time of the fire. Two dogs were rescued from the home.

Fire officials told News Channel 11 that there was heavy damage to the home’s roof. They believe that is where the fire started.

No injuries were reported.

A portion of Muddy Creek Road is closed for fire equipment.

Sullivan County Volunteer Fire Department and the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office also responded to the scene.