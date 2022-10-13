CLINTWOOD, Va. (WJHL) – A camper was destroyed by a Wednesday afternoon fire in Southwest Virginia, according to firefighters.

A social media post by the Clintwood Volunteer Fire Department stated that crews responded around 1:40 p.m. to the 2000 block of Dickenson Highway. After they arrived, firefighters found the camper already burning.

Crews were able to quickly contain the blaze, the post states.

No one was injured in the fire, according to the post.

Photo: Clintwood Volunteer Fire Department

Photos from the scene show the center of the camper significantly damaged by the fire.