GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – The woman injured in an apartment fire in Greeneville Saturday night passed away in the hospital.

David Weems, fire marshal for the Town of Greeneville, told News Channel 11 that Kathy Setser, 76 died at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in North Carolina on Sunday night.

The fire occurred at a second-floor apartment in Plaza Towers on Thornwood Drive shortly before midnight Saturday. The Greeneville Police Department reported previously that when first responders arrived, they found Setser lying in the living room with extensive burns to her body.

Police stated they found three oxygen tanks and a chest of drawers in the bedroom with embers on them.

As of Wednesday, Weems said the cause of the fire was still under investigation but was being classified as accidental.