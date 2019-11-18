Fire Marshal: Open burning to be prohibited in Elizabethton starting Nov. 28

Books burn in a protest fire at Prospero’s Books in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, May 27, 2007. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – Open burning will be prohibited in the City of Elizabethton beginning Thursday, November 28.

According to a release from Elizabethton Fire Marshal Andy Hardin, recreational fires, fire pits, outdoor fireplaces and barbeque pits will still be allowed.

Recreational fires are defined in the release as an outdoor fire burning materials other than rubbish and the burning fuel is not contained in an incinerator, outdoor fireplace, barbeque grill or pit.

Recreational fires are also defined as having an area of 3 feet or less in diameter and 2 feet or less in height.

Recreational fires are typically used for pleasure, religious or ceremonial gatherings, cooking, warmth or similar purposes.

Recreational fires must also be at least 25 feet from any other combustibles, attended at all times and near an extinguishing agent, according to the release.