KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – A city-wide burn ban is in effect for the City of Kingsport.

On Monday, Kingsport Fire Marshal Chris Vandagriff issued the burn ban, which will remain in effect until further notice.

According to the Kingsport Fire Department, dry conditions and a lack of rainfall led to the decision to prohibit outdoor fires. Anyone found to be burning outdoors within the city will be subject to a fine.

As of Monday, the fire department reported crews had recently responded to “a number of outdoor burning incidents.”

The fire department stated the ban could be reduced if moisture conditions become favorable.

The Kingsport Fire Department encouraged residents to use alternatives to burning such as recycling for acceptable materials and making use of the city’s leaf collection services.