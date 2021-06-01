Fire marshal investigating fires at abandoned Kingsport church

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Kingsport fire marshal is investigating after firefighters put out two fires at an abandoned church this week.

Firefighters responded Tuesday night to the Highland Baptist Freewill Baptist Church on Ashwood Avenue.

Kingsport Fire Department firefighters on the scene said there is no power connected to the church, eliminating the possibility of an electrical fire.

News Channel 11’s Ben Gilliam also noticed anti-Christian graffiti inside the church . It is unclear whether the graffiti is linked to the fire or if it was done beforehand.

Carter said firefighters also responded to a fire at the same church on Sunday.

In an interview with News Channel 11, Carter said that an investigation is now underway regarding the cause and possible culprit of the fire.