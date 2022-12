KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Kingsport Fire Department (KFD) responded to a house fire Friday afternoon.

According to the KFD, a call came in around 12:30 p.m. on Friday regarding a house fire at the 900 block of Dale Street.

All occupants were able to escape the fire without injury, a KFD official confirmed.

As of 2:20 p.m., the fire department reportedly remains on the scene to fight hot spots.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Kingsport Fire Marshal’s Office.