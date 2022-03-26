LIMESTONE, Tenn. (WJHL) – A fire in Limestone that shut down both lanes of 11-E near Yankee Salvage is now under investigation by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI), according to a Washington County official.

Three trailers and two cars were completely destroyed in a fire near Valentines Circle and the cause of the fire is now under investigation by the TBI, according to Washington County, Tennessee Public Information Officer Susan Saylor.

The TBI will soon be sending an investigator out to the scene of the fire.

There was a multi-agency response to the fire and the Johnson City fire department sent a ladder truck which enabled them to pump more water to the site.

This is a developing story. News Channel 11 will bring you more details as they arrive.