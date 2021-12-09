Fire in Flag Pond destroys homes, vehicles, barn and sends one to hospital

FLAG POND, Tenn. (WJHL) – A fire has broken out on Upper Higgins Creek Road in Flag Pond, Tenn. according to Unicoi County Emergency Management Agency.

According to Unicoi County EMA Director Jimmy Erwin, the fire has so far destroyed two homes, two vehicles, and a barn. One woman has also been transported to a hospital for smoke inhalation.

The fire is believed to have started from a debris fire which then spread to the barn and the two homes, according to Erwin.

A fire burns homes, cars and barn in Flag Pond (Courtesy: Unicoi County Emergency Management Agency)

In addition, there is a brush fire near the area as well which is connected to this incident.

The roads were shut down upon the arrival of fire crews.