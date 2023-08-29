BIG STONE GAP, Va. (WJHL) — Ballad Health said nobody was injured following a small fire related to ongoing construction at Lonesome Pine Hospital on Tuesday.

Ballad said the fire has since been contained and did not occur in an active clinical setting, posing no “serious threat to patients or patient care.”

The statement from Ballad said that, out of an abundance of caution, two patients were transferred out of the facility and the Lonesome Pine emergency room was put on temporary diversion until 2 p.m. Tuesday.

Ballad Health stated the following in regard to the fire: