BIG STONE GAP, Va. (WJHL) – A house fire near Big Stone Gap, Virginia left a family without a home Saturday.

Around 4 p.m. June 4, members of the Big Stone Gap Fire Department (BSGFD) were called to assist Valley Volunteer Fire Department on a structure fire call. When they arrived, they found that the roof had collapsed after a home was fully engulfed in flames.

According to members of BSGFD, no one was injured in the fire. The home was declared a total loss.

To help with immediate and ongoing impacts of the disaster on the family involved, American Red Cross (ARC) has stepped in to assist, according to ARC disaster program manager Sharon Dixon.

Dixon said the family will receive direct financial assistance, as well as a suite of additional services to help keep the family afloat after the incident. From mental and physical health resources to assistance with their housing and transportation hunt, Dixon said ARC members will be beside the family each step of the way.