Fire destroys Lee County church Wednesday morning

LEE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – A church in Lee County was destroyed after a fire Wednesday.

According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, fire crews were called to the Free Pentecostal Church of God on Ely Pucketts Creek Road at 10:37 a.m. Wednesday.

No injuries were reported at the fire, but the church was destroyed, according to the sheriff’s office.

The Pennington Gap Fire Department was the lead agency on the scene of the fire. The sheriff’s office reports crews cleared the scene at 3:17 p.m.

The Virginia State Police (VSP) were notified of the fire. News Channel has reached out to the VSP for more information.