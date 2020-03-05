Fire destroys home on Escape Mountain Road Hampton VFD says, Red Cross assisting homeowner

HAMPTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – Multiple crews responded to a residential structure fire Wednesday that destroyed a home on the 200 block of Escape Mountain Road in Hampton.

The home, according to officials with the Hampton Valley Forge Volunteer Fire Department, was a “log cabin style home,” which was showing heavy fire throughout the home when firefighters arrived on the scene.

Officials with the Hampton VFD said in a social media post that the fire was “quickly brought under control but not before the interior of the home was a total loss.”

The post indicated that the owner was not home at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported.

“Red Cross is assisting the homeowner at this time,” the post read.

Stoneycreek VFD, Roan Mountain VFD and Limestone Cove VFD assisted Hampton VFD.