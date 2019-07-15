Fire destroys home of Johnson City teacher, community rallies to help

Johnson City, Tenn (WJHL) School may be out for summer, but some Johnson City teachers are working hard to help one of their own who lost everything in a house fire.

Monday morning, Woodland Elementary School physical education teacher Tiffany Collins woke up to find her house on fire, according to Joe Crabtree, Tiffany’s friend and the president of the Johnson City Education Association of which Tiffany is a member.

Courtesy: Go Fund Me

“Thankfully, she was able to get everyone out of the house including her beloved dogs,” Crabtree said. “Everyone is safe.”

But Crabtree says Collins lost everything. “Fire ripped through the entire home, and the house is now a complete loss,” he wrote on a GoFundMe page he created on behalf of the Johnson City Education Association to help Collins rebuild.

Courtesy: Go Fund Me

“Essentially, Tiffany is having to start over completely,” he wrote. “Tiffany has been a beloved member of the Woodland Elementary faculty for many years. As a dedicated PE teacher, she makes a difference daily in the lives of her students! Now it is time for all of us to band together and make a difference in Tiffany’s life.”