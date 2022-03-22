GRAY, Tenn. (WJHL) — No injuries were reported after a fire destroyed a house in Gray on Tuesday morning.

Firefighters responded to the 400 block of Settlers Way before 10 a.m. and saw fire coming from the home’s attic.

The Sulphur Springs Volunteer Fire Department said no one was hurt and all pets were safe as well.

Photo courtesy of the Sulphur Springs VFD

Photo courtesy of the Sulphur Springs VFD

Photo courtesy of the Sulphur Springs VFD

Photo courtesy of the Sulphur Springs VFD

Several agencies responded, including fire departments from Sulphur Springs, Gray, Fall Branch, and Johnson City. Washington County-Johnson City EMS also responded.

The cause of the fire has not been determined.