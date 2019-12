CASTLEWOOD, Va. (WJHL) — Emergency officials say a home was destroyed by fire Friday evening in Castlewood.

The fire was reported around 6 p.m. on Buffalo Hollow Road.

The Russell County Emergency Management Agency says a neighbor spotted flames coming through the roof of the house and called 911.

(Photo: Russell County EMA)

The homeowner’s dog was tied to the front porch but was rescued, according to the EMA.

The Red Cross and Salvation Army will assist the resident.

The cause of the fire hasn’t been determined.