SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Thursday morning fire destroyed a home in the Bloomingdale community.

According to Senior Captain Carley Verbal of the Bloomingdale Volunteer Fire Department, crews were called to the scene on Parson Drive around 7:30 a.m.

The home was destroyed in the fire, Verbal said. As of Thursday afternoon, the cause of the fire remained under investigation.

No injuries were reported in relation to the house fire.

The Warriors Path Volunteer Fire Department, Sullivan County EMS and Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office also responded to assist at the scene. Crews with the Sullivan County Volunteer Fire Department were also on their way to assist when they were canceled.