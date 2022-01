BAILEYTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Union Road home was destroyed in a fire Monday night, according to Mosheim VFD Chief Harold Williamson.

Several area crews, including the Mosheim, United, Newmansville and Tusculum volunteer fire departments, responded to a single wide trailer engulfed in flames at 7:47 p.m.

No one was home when the fire erupted, and fire officials continue to investigate the cause.

No further details have been released at this time.