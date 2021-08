PINEY FLATS, Tenn. (WJHL) — Emergency officials are asking drivers to avoid a section of U.S. Highway 11E in Piney Flats due to traffic delays caused by a gas leak.

The Piney Flats Volunteer Fire Department reports heavy traffic in the area of 11E and Industrial Park Road due to a gas main that has been cut.

The fire department says there is no danger to the public.

Drivers are encouraged to find another route as traffic is being diverted.