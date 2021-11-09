Fire Department: Pet dead after early-morning house fire in Bristol, Virginia

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — The Bristol Virginia Fire Department responded to a house fire on the 100 block of Bramble Lane shortly after 6 a.m. Tuesday.

According to the department, the home’s two adult residents were uninjured and outside when crews arrived, but pets remained in the burning home.

Firefighters were able to rescue three dogs, but one cat perished in the fire.

A spokesperson with the department told News Channel 11 that the fire marshal continues to investigate the fire, which appeared to have originated from the home’s attic.

Although the home was not described as a total loss, the spokesperson said it did suffer significant damage.

Responding agencies included the Bristol Fire Department, the Washington County Fire Rescue Crew and Bristol Life-Saving Crew.

No further details have been released at this time. Stay updated on-air and online at WJHL.com.