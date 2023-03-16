JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Wednesday night house fire that left a bedroom and garage damaged is under investigation by the Johnson City Fire Department.

According to a spokesperson for the city, the fire department responded to the 500 Block of Loire Court just before midnight on Wednesday. The fire was reportedly under control within 40 minutes.

No injuries were reported and one bedroom and a garage were damaged due to the fire, the spokesperson stated.

An investigation into the cause of the fire remains ongoing.